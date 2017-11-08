Rain returns today with gusty winds, plus more mountain snow

SEATTLE — A change is coming — east winds will create gusty winds across Puget Sound as rain moves in Wednesday afternoon.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the strongest gusts up to 40mph occur late afternoon and into the evening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More areas of rain move inland by the afternoon with high temperatures today upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday brings more rain at times, along with breezy wind from the south 15-25mph.

Mostly cloudy and dry with a low chance of a shower on Friday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers mainly in afternoon. Highs remain in the low 50s.

A series of weather systems bring a new round of rain each Sunday through the beginning of the work week. Wind will be breezy on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will cool down and remain only in the low 40s.

​A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the East side of the Cascades and east slopes through the Waterville plateau. Cold air pooling on the slopes will bring 1-3 inches of new snow below 2500 ft and up to 6" above that elevation.

On Sunday, the snow levels fall closer to 3,000 or 4,000 feet, winter driving in the passes.