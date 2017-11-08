Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday but was ultimately dismissed from the pool.

Obama had departed his home in the Kenwood neighborhood of the city Wednesday morning with a motorcade of black SUVs in tow. The former President arrived at Chicago’s Daley Center alongside his Secret Service detail shortly thereafter.

Obama was seen shaking hands once he arrived in the building.

The former president lives in Washington but maintains a home in Chicago. With a Harvard Law School degree, experience teaching law and eight years as commander in chief, he is a pretty decent candidate for jury duty.

Obama is not the first former president to receive a notice for jury duty. In 2015, former President George W. Bush reported for jury duty at a Dallas courthouse. While Bush was not selected, he sat through the process and posed for photos with other potential jurors.