Conjoined twins get big help toward taking their first steps

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A pair of conjoined twins from Utah took a step closer to walking on Monday, according to KSTU. The Utah Center for Assistive Technology (UCAT) built Callie and Carter Torres a custom made jumper.

“A jumper allows them to be standing up independently,” said Kevin Christensen an occupational therapist with UCAT.

Standing independently is a major developmental milestone.

“So they can hopefully gain some leg strength and be able to walk soon,” said Nick Torres, Callie and Carter’s father.

UCAT is a state funded program helping people with custom projects to improve their everyday lives. Its services are free for Utah citizens. For large projects, staff from UCAT will work with families to find grant money. For smaller projects, like the jumper for Callie and Carter, funds were used out of the center’s materials budget.

“Just to see something that is custom made for our daughters to help them grow and achieve walking and crawling, it’s nice,” said Chelsea Torres, the twin’s mother.

You can find more on UCAT at usor.utah.gov/ucat.