China agrees to buy 300 Boeing airplanes valued at a total $37 billion at list prices

BEIJING, China — Boeing and China Aviation Suppliers Holding Company on Thursday signed an agreement for 300 Boeing airplanes valued at $37 billion at list prices during a ceremony in Beijing.

It was part of the United States trade mission to China, and was signed by Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, in the presence of President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping.

The agreement includes orders and commitments for 300 Boeing single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes.

“China is a valued customer and key partner, and we’re proud that Boeing airplanes will be a part of its fleet growth for years to come,” said McAllister. “Boeing and China have a strong history of working together based on great mutual respect, and these orders build on that foundation.”