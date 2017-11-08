× Bellevue pedestrian wanted for hit-and-run after sprinting into traffic, bouncing off car

BELLEVUE, Wash. – It’s not every day a pedestrian is wanted for hit and run.

Bellevue police are asking for help identifying a pedestrian who lined up in a three-point stance on the sidewalk and sprinted into traffic before running into a moving car Wednesday.

A woman was driving her SUV westbound on NE 8th St. at about 25 MPH when the pedestrian ran into her at the intersection of 148th Ave.

The pedestrian is described as a white male juvenile, police said. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a blue backpack and carrying a skateboard.

Bellevue police issued a reminder that if you’re involved in a collision that causes damage to a vehicle, you’re required to stop and provide information to the other party – even if you’re a pedestrian.

If you can identify the pedestrian, call Bellevue PD at 425-577-5656.