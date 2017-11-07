State Patrol investigates possible bomb in wrong-way car that crashed on SR 9 near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol on Tuesday night called out the bomb squad to investigate a report that a wrong-way driver that crashed on State Route 9 near Snohomish might have an explosive device in his car.

Trooper H. Axtman said a passenger car was headed southbound in the northbound of SR 9 near 164th, outside of Snohomish, with it crashed head-on into a box truck. The driver of the car then fled on foot.

But he apparently told someone that there was a bomb in his car.

The State Patrol called out the bomb squad to investigate and they blocked the roadway in both directions.