Seahawks bring back ‘Action Green’ for Thursday Night Football

Love it or hate it, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Action Green.

Russell Wilson and the Hawks will sport the neon uniforms during Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.

The uniforms were first revealed last year Q13 News This Morning. The Hawks then wore them in a matchup against the Rams.

“It shows that we’re different. We’re a different team. We’re a different animal,” said wide receiver Doug Baldwin. “When you put on this jersey, when you put on these colors, you represent the Seattle Seahawks. And that means something, it’s a little bit different from what anybody else can understand, but when you put on these colors you understand it when you’re out there on the field.”

“I love it,” strong safety Kam Chancellor said last year. “I think that green looks good on a dark-skinned brother like me. I like it, man. Overall, it’s a real bright color, but I like it. I like how they got a little bit of blue on it just to make it pop out a little bit, and the helmet with it makes it look good.

“It’s going to be a different look, but I like it.”