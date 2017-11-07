Renton area man tortured family dog; posted photos on Instagram say prosecutors

RENTON , WASH— A 5-year-old black lab mix named Lola is alive and still recovering from surgery after King County Sheriff’s deputies say a Renton area man stabbed her more than a dozen times and burned a pet rabbit alive. Prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Christopher McCabe with two counts of Animal Cruelty in the First Degree.

According to court documents, deputies responded to his home in the 14000 block of 145 Ave SE on October 20th after his estranged wife reported seeing Instagram photos showing Lola in a bathtub covered in blood. When deputies arrived, they say McCabe took off out the back door of the home and was arrested a short time later by a Renton Police officer.

Deputies found Lola in the bathtub and say she appeared to have been stabbed multiple times in her torso, face and legs with a pitchfork and a long knife attached to a flagpole. A King County Animal Control Officer arrived and rushed Lola to the Black Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Renton.

Deputies found the rabbit burned in fire pit in the back yard. When questioned, detectives say McCabe told them that ‘God had given him insight and that dogs contained evil spirits and referenced a scripture in the bible, Matthew 8:31, which is when Jesus casted demons out of man and into a herd of

pigs’. Court documents indicate McCabe showed no remorse and believed he had done what God wanted him to do.

He is being held on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned this morning at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.