Man in critical condition after being set on fire in Fremont

SEATTLE — Homicide detectives are searching for a couple after a man was set on fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

According to police, a passerby called 911 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted a man on fire in the 4500 block of Leary Way NW.

The witness told police he extinguished the flames and waited for first responders to arrive.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Seattle Police Homicide/Assault detectives are currently searching for a male suspect and his girlfriend.

This is an active case and the details will be updated as we get more information from detectives.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the homicide/assault tip line at (206)233-5000.