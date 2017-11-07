It’s Election Day! Catch up on the latest political stories here
Everett mayoral candidates’ Tuohy, Franklin in virtual tie after early returns

Judy Tuohy, Cassie Franklin and businessman Gary Watts.

EVERETT, Wash. — Voters in Everett may be electing the first female mayor in 124 years, but they may not know which candidate it is for a while.

Candidates’ Cassie Franklin and Judy Tuohy, both members of the Everett City Council, faced each other in the general election after finishing in the top two spots in a close primary.

In Tuesday night’s election returns, Tuohy held a tiny lead — with only 49 votes separating her from Franklin.  It was Tuohy’s 44.8% (3,991 votes) to Franklin’s 44.3% (3,942 votes).

Counting will continue for several days as more mail-in ballots arrive.

Businessman Gary Watts , who garnered national attention for placing a sign outside his business nicknaming Everett “Tweakerville,” staged a write-in campaign for mayor. The write-in candidates received 969 votes or 10.9%, but all might not have gone to Watts.

All three want the title of mayor of Everett and all three agree on one thing: “The crisis we are facing is housing, homelessness and addiction,” Franklin said.

The only woman to occupy the mayor’s job since Everett incorporated in 1893 was Joyce Ebert — and she wasn’t elected. She agreed to fill the post for two months after Bob Anderson resigned in 1977.

 

