Engine catches fire on Hawaiian Airlines ‘ferry flight’ but plane lands safely at Sea-Tac Airport

SEA-TAC INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Wash. — A Hawaiian Airlines plane with only a crew on board landed safely at Sea-Tac International Airport Tuesday night after one of its engines caught fire, officials said.

The aircraft was a ferry flight, meaning that there was only a flight crew on board and no passengers. It reportedly was flying from Everett’s Paine Field to Sea-Tac for maintenance.

Sea-Tac spokesman Perry Cooper said there were no injuries.

Video above courtesy Mike Colton, of Hydroflow West

The engine fire went out as soon as the plane landed, and it was towed to the terminal.

He said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.