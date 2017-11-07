Crystal Mountain hopes to open Friday after next storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early snow means an early opening for local ski resorts!

Crystal Mountain Resort said it had already received 20" of fresh snow last weekend. If they get at least 6" more, the resort plans to open to skiers and snowboarders on Friday, Nov. 10.

"The forecast looks good so stay tuned and keep your schedules open."

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says expect patchy morning fog. We're phasing out the really cold temperatures and moving into more seasonal temperatures in the low 50s.

Wednesday brings change -- cloudy with areas of rain developing in the afternoon. Rain begins on the coast earlier in the morning. Strong, gusty wind through the Cascade passes will impact North Bend, Snoqualmie, Enumclaw to Sea-Tac.

Rain at times on Thursday and breezy to windy.