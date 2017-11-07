× Les Schwab employees give back to the community

A local company with a long history of helping others continued that tradition in White Center this week.

Volunteers from Les Schwab Tire Centers stepped up to help homeless women and children. They spent the day at Mary’s Place, a non-profit that operates shelters and helps families get back on their feet.

Workers sorted through donated clothing and helped them find resources for child care, employment, and permanent housing.

“Mary’s Place is definitely a great place to volunteer. They help with housing for those in need. They help with clothing, and they help with food,” says Jerrica Griffith, manager of the Renton Les Schwab store.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Les Schwab volunteers say it's a great way to show families in need how much the community cares.

If you'd like to help our a family during the holiday season, Q13 FOX Cares is partnering with Les Schwab and Food Lifeline for the Food For All holiday food drive.

You can drop off non-perishable food items at any Les Schwab location now through November 18th.

You can also make a cash donation here. Every dollar you donate buys four meals.