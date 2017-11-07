2017 Election Results
-
Hospital safety watchdog group rates Western Washington hospitals
-
Out & About: Former Seahawk Bryan Walters gives an anti-gravity workout a try
-
Medical examiner confirms drowning as cause of death of 6-year-old Lynnwood boy
-
WSU announces budget cuts to deal with $30M deficit
-
Recipe: Herbs de Provence Chicken
-
-
Commentary: ESPN has Pac-12 TV rights, but not the right to disrespect member schools like UW
-
Mother claims 10-year-old son killed himself after she whipped, choked him, police say
-
Mountain climber Fred Beckey, an ‘American icon,’ dies at 94
-
Log truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101
-
Seahawks restructure trade after Jeremy Lane reportedly fails physical
-
-
Police share tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe
-
Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7
-
College student accused of tainting roommate’s personal items with ‘bodily fluids’