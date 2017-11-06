× Washington voters set to vote on hundreds of races Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington voters will weigh in on hundreds of races in Tuesday’s general election, including selecting a new mayor in Seattle and deciding a legislative race that will determine which party will control the Senate.

More than 4.2 million voters received their ballots in the mail last month. Ballots must either be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off in ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that evening.

Voters will weigh in on nearly 3,000 local races, including city council, fire district and school district races.

The highest profile races include the Seattle mayoral race and a special election the Senate’s 45th district in Seattle’s eastern suburbs.

Voters will also weigh in on three advisory votes related to tax measures passed by the Legislature this year, but regardless of the vote state law will not change because the measures are nonbinding.