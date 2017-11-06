Suspect who drove at two Tacoma officers charged with assault

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say a man who drove his vehicle at two officers, striking a patrol car, has been charged with assault and felony eluding.

Two officers located a vehicle on Sunday at about 9:15 p.m. that had been involved in a robbery.

They tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled. As the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove toward the officers and struck a patrol car.

Officers fired at the suspect’s vehicle, but it continued to flee before it finally stopped.

The suspect was transported to Tacoma General with non-life threatening injuries, then later booked on the assault and eluding charges.

Neither officer was injured.

The officers are on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated.