Positive Pete is on hiatus: ‘It’s disappointing we’re not fixing this faster’

RENTON, Wash. – Pete Carroll is nothing if not an intensely positive guy.

On Monday, however, the eerily upbeat disposition the Seattle Seahawks’ coach is famous for was nowhere to be found.

An obviously frustrated Carroll clearly had a lot on his mind as he tried to pivot from Sunday’s ugly 17-14 loss to Washington to preparing for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on short rest.

“Really disappointing game,” Carroll said. “In a number of ways, we didn’t perform like we’re capable. We continue to have work to do.”

Indeed.

Though the Seahawks suffered badly from three missed field goals in the first half by kicker Blair Walsh, Carroll seemed more upset by the Seahawks’ 16 penalties for 138 yards. Seattle now has 82 penalties for 672 yards – the worst in the NFL.

“There were five on the line of scrimmage,” Carroll said. “Those always irk me the most, because it’s totally self-inflicted. But, they were across the board.”

A reporter asked if Carroll is considering docking playing time for players who are serial offenders. Carroll said “we’re not there yet,” but did specifically express displeasure with offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who leads the NFL with 10 penalties for 82 yards this season.

“He’s got some line of scrimmage stuff and he’s been sloppy with his hands, and that’s basically what it is,” Carroll said. “He’s one that has not really nailed the sense of when Russell’s getting out on his side that he’s gotta release. He’s had his share, and it’s definitely a point of emphasis that has been there for some time now.

“It’s disappointing that we’re not fixing this faster.”

Carroll didn’t seem as concerned about Walsh, noting that the Seahawks have an indoor game against the Cardinals on Thursday that could help restore the kicker’s confidence.

“I’m concerned that he had trouble in this game,” Caroll said. “(But) I don’t think that has to do with anything next week, we’ll find out. We’ll see him come on back.

“He’s been great, kicking like crazy, and I expect him to get right back to it.”

Thursday would be a great time to figure things out. As it stands now, Seattle would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs were to start today. If the Seahawks lose to Arizona, they’ll plummet to third in the NFC West, less than a week after being in first.

“We have so much to improve,” Carroll said. “I am surprised somewhat that we’re not farther along in these areas that we’re talking about right now, because these are things that we really can control.”