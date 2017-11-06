× Reservation system frustrates Kitsap Transit users

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton commuters on Kitsap Transit’s 30-minute ferry to Seattle are challenging the service’s reservation system, saying it is cumbersome, difficult to navigate and open to abuse.

The Kitsap Sun reports Kitsap Transit started the service to Seattle in July. Transit officials implemented the reservation system after voters passed a tax increase to pay for the service in November, with the goal of bridging the gap between daily commuters and more casual riders.

While reservations allow everyday commuters to guarantee a spot onboard, commuters say the process of securing those seats is frustrating.

Kitsap Transit executive director John Clauson says Kitsap Transit has been trying to make fixes on the fly as it receives feedback.

Clauson says Kitsap Transit has talked to the system’s vendor, RocketRez, about streamlining the reservation process.