Registered sex offender arrested for new child sex offense

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A registered sex offender was arrested for another sexual abuse of a minor charge.

The Bellingham Herald reports Jason Little Sky James. Jr., of Lummi Nation, appeared in federal court Friday after he was arrested Thursday on the sexual abuse of a minor charge.

James has a 2015 conviction for a sex offense and is registered as a Level 1 sex offender. Federal court charging papers say he was under court supervision at the time of the new allegation.

Court records say James was previously arrested by Lummi Tribal Police Oct. 11 on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

James will be held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac until his detention hearing Tuesday.

An email message to his federal public defender seeking comment was not immediately returned.