Internet outage? Comcast reports trouble with XFINITY internet service

SEATTLE — Comcast officials say some users were having trouble with internet service on Monday.

Comcast Cares posted a tweet at 10:36 a.m. saying:

“Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.”

Customers around the country — including the Seattle, Portland and Spokane metro areas — reported that some websites were working, while others were inaccessible.

DownDetector.com had thousands of customer reports of trouble with internet service.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the outage.