Ballot returns trickle in as Election Day approaches

Election day is less than 24 hours away and ballot returns have slowly been trickling in.

As of Monday morning, the entire state has only seen 16.8% of ballots returned. That’s a little over 700,000 ballots out of the 4.2 million registered voters in the state, according to the Secretary of State’s office website.

A spokesperson at the King County Elections office said its seen 19% of its ballots returned, a little less than what they predicted on the day before the election. They said they expect more ballots to show up by election day and estimate a 48% voter turnout for this general election.

Snohomish County shows 13% of its ballots returned while the number in Pierce county drops slightly to only 12.1% of ballots returned.

The Secretary of State’s office says election years, where voters aren’t choosing a president, tend to have lower ballot returns.

In 2013, a similar post-presidential election year, 45.27% of Washington’s eligible voting population turned out, while in 2009 there was a 50.89% turn out, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

For a full list of ballot returns by county visit the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/research/Ballot-Return-Statistics.aspx