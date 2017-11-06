Anonymous tip leads to arrest of wanted man in Kitsap County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies say an anonymous tip to 911 and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound led to the arrest of Ryan Riggs Sunday morning.

“This tip came in and indicated the person thought he had been seen walking as a pedestrian in the vicinity of Island Lake, which is just north of Silverdale," said Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wilson.

Riggs took off running when he spotted deputies.

"A foot pursuit ensued for a short distance and, eventually, through verbal warnings, the individual complied with our commands and gave himself up," said Wilson.

He was booked on his Department of Corrections warrant and for illegal drugs.

"When he got to jail, they found some suspected narcotics in his possession buried in his wallet so he was also booked for possession of methamphetamine along with the outstanding warrants for his arrest," said Wilson.

Bremerton Police had been searching for the 35-year-old who is accused of being connected to a counterfeit, ID theft and fraud ring they discovered when serving a search warrant in the 1900 block of Nipsic Avenue last week. Detectives located 51 items of evidence related to counterfeiting currency including 1 – $20 bill, 3 – $100 bills; bank checks and credit cards not belonging to anyone in the house along with 2 handguns and a rifle.

Detectives plan to file charges on two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm on two handguns they say belonged to Riggs, who is a felon. He is being held on a no-bail DOC warrant and a $2,500 warrant for the possession charge.

