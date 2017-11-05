× Thomas, Richardson among those on inactive list for Seahawks

SEATTLE – Some big names were on the Seattle Seahawks inactive list Sunday – not that any were a big surprise.

Earl Thomas and Sheldon Richardson will both miss the Seahawks’ game against the Washington Redskins, along with a handful of others.

Thomas (hamstring) had already been ruled out, though there had been some hope that Richardson (oblique) would be OK.

Also on the inactive list were cornerback Jeremy Lane; running back C.J. Prosise; guard Jordan Roos; offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo; and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel.

There was a bit of good news, however, as linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Tanner McEvoy were active after being questionable during the week.