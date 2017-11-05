× Texas governor calls church shooting ‘evil act’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling a reported shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio an “evil act.”

A sheriff says a man entered First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead and injured.

Abbott tweeted Sunday: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act.” He thanked law enforcement for their response.

The Republican governor has also promised “more details” from the state’s Department of Public Safety soon.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that his office “stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

Trump response

President Donald Trump has tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas following a mass shooting at a church.

Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that the FBI is on the scene.

Trump is in Japan as part of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip.

At least 20 dead

A County Commissioner in Texas says he’s been told that more than 20 people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in an attack at a church, though he says those figures haven’t been confirmed.

Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, made the comments to cable news outlets after the attack Sunday.

A sheriff says that a man walked into the church and started firing. Authorities say the attacker is dead.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.