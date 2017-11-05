Tacoma Walmart evacuated over social media threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A Walmart in Tacoma was briefly closed and evacuated Sunday after someone made a threat on social media.

Officers searched the store and determined the threat wasn't real.

At least one other business nearby also received a similar social media threat.

Walmart issued a statement apologizing to its customers for the inconvenience:

“What happened in our store today is troubling. We take the safety and security of our customers and associates very seriously. We evacuated the store until police confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. We're open again for business and apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers. We are working with local law enforcement as they look for those responsible.”

Authorities are investigating the incident.