Meet Mason! A loyal senior pup who’s looking for a home. #WhyNotMePets

EVERETT -- Meet Mason, a loyal guy who is just looking for someone to love him back! Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help find Mason the right family.

Like most dogs who are given up for adoption, Mason has a bit of separation anxiety. He doesn't like confined spaces and would prefer someone who can spend plenty of time hanging out, going on car rides and playing.

Mason has no special medical needs. He's a healthy guy and active 11-year-old senior pup! So, don't let his age fool your, volunteers at the Everett Animal Shelter tell us, Mason has got tons of energy

Mason would likely do well with other dogs, just as long as he gets to meet them ahead of time. He's well trained and knows plenty of commands.

If you're interesting in adopting Mason, you can visit the Everett Animal Shelter. It's open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or head to their website -- www.everettwa.gov/animals.