LIVE UPDATES: Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – Could this be the week the Seattle Seahawks start firing on all cylinders?

The Seahawks play host to a Washington Redskins team featuring an offensive line decimated by injuries, even as they trot out a massive new addition to their own O-line in Duane Brown. They’re also entering the part of the season where they tend to catch fire; the Seahawks are 15-4 in November since 2012.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary, and make sure to catch our Gameday postgame show on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.