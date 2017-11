× I-90 closed in both directions near Denny Creek

Interstate-90 is closed in both directions following multiple crashes on the highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says Eastbound I-90 is closed at milepost 47 near Denny Creek.

Westbound lanes are closed at Ellensburg and at Denny Creek.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore urges drivers to expect delays and to slow down.