1 killed, 5 hurt in crash on SR 203 near Monroe

MONROE, Wash. -- Both directions of State Route 203 were closed Sunday after a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened about two miles south of Monroe.

Investigators said a small pickup truck heading southbound on SR 203 was rear-ended and pushed into traffic as the driver attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway.

A 79-year-old man inside the pickup truck died at Providence Hospital in Everett. He has been identified as Robert Allender. A 56-year-old passenger inside the truck was injured and also taken to Providence Hospital.

Three 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old in a Honda hatchback traveling northbound were injured when the pickup truck was pushed into their lane. No word on their condition Sunday night.

A 48-year-old man who rear-ended the small pickup truck was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the crash is under investigation.

SR 203 was closed in both directions for about four hours.