× Second round of snow likely for most areas, beginning late Saturday night

SEATTLE — A rain/snow mix is likely through most towns in Western Washington on Saturday evening, turning to snow for many by the end of the night.

Some points north may begin to see steady snow by 7 p.m. Spots further south will see the changeover closer to 10 or 11 p.m.

Overnight lows will drop to mid or upper 30s, and snow levels are expected to fall to 200 feet or lower by Sunday morning.

Lowland areas will see anywhere from trace amounts of snow to 3 inches.

HEADLINES

Heaviest precipitation will likely fall along a track from Mason, Thurston and Lewis counties north over Puget Sound and the Strait

Snow amounts could potentially reach warning criteria along Hood Canal and in Mason County

Snow amounts could potentially reach warning criteria along Hood Canal and in Mason County

As soon as snow winds down, a new threat — freezing conditions possible Sunday night with decreasing clouds allowing temps to drop below 32 in many locations.

Drier days expected Monday and Tuesday ahead of another wet system builds over Western WA by mid next week

PROJECTED SNOW & WINDS

KING COUNTY – Winds: Gusts up to 30mph after midnight, Sun: 15-25mph)

Seattle Area/Shoreline/Kent – POSS. STORM TOTAL: Trace- Up to 2”

TONIGHT: (500’) trace – <1”

SUNDAY AM: (200’) trace – 2”

Bellevue/Kirkland/Redmond/Issaquah — POSS. STORM TOTAL: 1-2, some up to 3”

TONIGHT: (500’) – trace – 1”

SUN AM: (300’) – 1-2”

SNOHOMISH COUNTY – Winds: 10-20 (Gusts up to 30)

Everett/Edmonds/Lynnwood/Marysville/Arlington— POSS. STORM TOTAL: 1-2”

TONIGHT: (200’) – trace – <1”

SUNDAY AM: (200’) — ~1”, 10-20, G 30

SKAGIT COUNTY Winds: 15-25 (Gusts up to 40)

Anacortes/Sedro-Wolley/Burlington/Mount Vernon – POSS. STORM TOTAL: Trace – 1”

TONIGHT: (200’) – < 1”

SUN AM: (sea level) – < 1”

PIERCE COUNTY Wind: 15-25mph

Tacoma/Lakewood/Puyallup/Sumner — POSS. STORM TOTAL: up to 1-2’

TONIGHT: (SL 500’) – trace—up to 1”

SUN AM: (400-500’) – 1-2”

SAN JUAN COUNTY Wind: 15-30 (Gusts up to 40)

Friday Harbor/Anacortes/East Sound — POSS. STORM TOTAL – Trace – <1”

TONIGHT (200’) – rain/snow chance, < 1”

SUN AM (sea level) — < 1”

WHATCOM COUNTY: Wind: 20-30 (Gusts up to 40)

Bellingham/Blaine/Lynden — POSS. STORM TOTAL: little to no accum.

TONIGHT: (200’) – rain/snow chance, little to no accumulation

SUN AM: Chance snow in AM, little to no accumulation

OLYMPIC & KITSAP PENINSULA Wind: 15-25mph (Gusts up to 35 in Bremerton/Silverdale/Hood Canal/Shelton)

Jefferson Co/Port Townsend/Port Ludlow – POSS. STORM TOTAL – 2- 3”

TONIGHT: (200’) – 1-2”

SUN AM: (sea level) – up to 1”

Bremerton/Silverdale — POSS. STORM TOTAL: Up to 3”

TONIGHT: (500’) about 2”

SUNDAY AM: about 1”

Hood Canal/Shelton — POSS. STORM TOTAL: 1-3”

TONIGHT: (400’) – up to 2”

SUN AM: up to 1”

Sequim/Port Angeles — POSS. STORM TOTAl: 2-3”, 3+ in higher locations

TONIGHT – (500’ to sea level) – up to 2”

SUN AM – (200’) – 1-2”

East Sound lowlands/Gold Bar / Enumclaw / North Bend — POSS. STORM TOTAL: Trace-2”

TONIGHT: (500’) – no accum likely

SUN AM: (200’)—up to 2”

SW INTERIOR Wind: 15-25 (Gusts up to 35)

Lacey/Olympia/Centralia/Tumwater — POSS. STORM TOTAL: 1- 3”

TONIGHT: (500’) – < 1”

SUN AM: (200’) – up to 2”

NORTH COAST Wind: 10-20 (G 30)

Neah Bay/La Push/Forks — POSS. STORM TOTAL: little to no accum.

TONIGHT: (500’) – < 1”

SUN AM: (500’) – no accum. Expected

CENTRAL COAST Wind: 15-25mph

Aberdeen/Ocean Shores – just rain