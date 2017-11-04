Out & About: Former Seahawk Bryan Walters gives an anti-gravity workout a try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aerial yoga is an anti-gravity workout that utilizes yoga and pilates positions while incorporating the use of a silk hammock.

Juanita High School alumni and Kirkland native Bryan Walters first began doing yoga while playing wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-2014 but had never tried aerial yoga before. He enjoyed the workout at the Flight Room and says he thinks this workout could be the future of training in the NFL.

