SUMMIT AT SNOQUALMIE — Westbound Interstate I-90 was closed near Easton and then again near the Summit at Snoqualmie after multiple collisions.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the slick roadway caused multiple spin-outs.

#BREAKING WB I-90 MP 71 Easton CLOSED due to multiple collisions. #SlowDown & drive for conditions. EXPECT WINTER WEATHER ON ALL MT PASSES. pic.twitter.com/afbn4Xg1sH — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) November 4, 2017

I-90 closed WB near Easton at MP 71 due to collisions. Currently snowing. Roadway is wet with slush. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 4, 2017

UPDATE: Just to clarify I-90 closed in two locations WB at MP 50 near summit and at MP 71 near Easton due to collisions. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 4, 2017

Eastbound was still open to traffic at 7 p.m. Friday.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.