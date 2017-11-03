× Up to 6″ of snow possible in some spots late Saturday as cold remains

SEATTLE — It is rare to see snow in Seattle in early November.

And we aren’t done yet.

As the cold remains and most of our area hovers in the high-30s over the weekend, more snow is possible.

Our next best chance for lowland snow comes Saturday night into Sunday with snow levels dropping to 300-500’. Areas that will see the most accumulating snow are on the Olympic and Kitsap Peninsula, and the foothills of the Cascades in southwest Washington.

Elsewhere there’s a chance… but unless we see an influx of colder air accumulation will be on the low end.

Here are some predicted amounts of snowfall for the Puget Sound:

KING COUNTY:

Seattle Area/Shoreline/Kent (SL 500’) – trace – 2”

Bellevue/Kirkland/Redmond/Issaquah (400’) – trace – 3”

SNOHOMISH COUNTY:

Everett/Edmonds/Lynnwood/Marysville/Arlington (300’) – trace – 2”

SKAGIT COUNTY:

Anacortes/Sedro-Wolley/Burlington/Mount Vernon (300’) – trace – 2’

PIERCE COUNTY:

Tacoma/Lakewood/Puyallup/Sumner (SL 500’) – trace-4”

SAN JUAN COUNTY:

Friday Harbor/Anacortes/East Sound (300’) – rain/snow chance, little to no accumulation

WHATCOM COUNTY:

B-ham/Blaine/Lynden (300’) – rain/snow chance, little to no accumulation

OLYMPIC & KITSAP PENNISULA

Jefferson Co/Port Townsend/Port Ludlow (300’) – trace – 2”

Bremerton/Silverdale (300’) – 2-3”

Hood Canal/Shelton (300’) – 2-5”

Sequim/Port Angeles (300’) – trace-3”

East Sound lowlands – trace – 2’

SW INTERIOR:

Lacey/Olympia/Centralia/Tumwater (1,500’) – trace – 4” **more likely a trace

NORTH COAST

Neah Bay/La Push/Forks (500’) – trace – 3”

CENTRAL COAST

Aberdeen/Ocean Shores – just rain

CASCADES / MOUNTAIN SNOW:

Whatcom Co (Mt. Baker) – Rain/Snow – little to no accumulation

Snohomish/King (Snoqualmie & Stevens) – 3-4’

Pierce / Lewis – 5-10”

Olympics/Hurricane Ridge (400’) – 3-6”

Friday's snowfall was some of the earliest, but doesn't beet Seattle's record of Oct. 27.

Once temperatures start warming up this will quickly melt. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are expected to be in the low-40s.

Temperatures return to the mid-50s by Tuesday.