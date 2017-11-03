Ryan Riggs: Convicted felon wanted after SWAT raid in Bremerton

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

A convicted felon connected to a big counterfeit bust in Bremerton is wanted.

Detectives say two handguns found inside a home during a SWAT raid last week are linked to this man: Ryan Riggs.

They say more than 50 items of evidence related to counterfeiting, identity theft and fraud was also found in the house. One man living there was arrested.

Detectives say Riggs was staying there at the time but was not there when swat hit the scene — just the pair of pistols linked to him.

He’s wanted for illegally possessing firearms and also has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.

Detectives say crooks like Riggs are dangerous — and have no heart for the victim’s they’re hurting.

“Any time that we find this kind of documentation, or evidence, or anything like that, when these kinds of people get a hold of it, they can destroy people’s lives,” said Bremerton Det. Beau Ayers. “And especially when you’ve got career criminals with weapons and guns, especially if they’re using those weapons to go into people’s home, it’s a recipe for disaster and when you’ve got people’s Social Security numbers, their birth dates and addresses, things of that nature, you can destroy their lives.”

Riggs is inked with a sinister, cartoon-like devil on his left forearm and a skull wearing a jester-like hat on his right. Detectives say he also has a cross tattooed on his back.

His criminal history includes assaults, domestic violence, gun crimes connected to a drive-by shooting, forgery and drugs.

He’s 35 years old, five 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Detectives think Ryan Riggs is still hiding out in the Bremerton/Kitsap County area, likely couch-surfing with acquaintances to lay low.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips app to submit your information to crime stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.