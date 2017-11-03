Joseph Allen: Search for high-violent offender who attacked 4 Richland cops

WANTED IN THE TRI-CITIES —

A face tattoo of a crown is going to help someone spot a high-violent offender who’s wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Department of Corrections officers say there’s nothing royal or upstanding at all about Joseph Allen and he has no respect for the law — busted for attacking four Richland police officers while being arrested a couple of days before Christmas last year.

One officer he kicked so hard believed it would have busted his ribs if he wasn’t wearing a ballistic vest.

Allen just got out of prison and is already breaking probation on the assault that’s just one of his many violent busts.

His massive rap sheet boasts several more assaults, domestic violence, theft and being a felon with a firearm.

Joseph Allen is 6′ 2″ tall, 240 pounds, so being a big guy helps him stand out along with that crown tattoo on his left cheek and the letter “g” on the right side of his neck. He’s 37 years old and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

If you spot Joseph Allen on the street, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-8477.

As always, it’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars if your tip helps lead to his arrest.