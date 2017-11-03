× House fire kills 1 in Renton; fire crews investigating

RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a house fire in Renton.

About 3:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in the 14600 block of Southeast 165th Street, Renton firefighters said.

As crews arrived on the scene, the roof collapsed.

Engine 17 first due engine reporting fully involved house…stretching a 2 1/2 hose. Upgrading to working fire. — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) November 3, 2017

After the fire was extinguished, crews found one deceased person inside. The age and identity of the person was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more becomes available.