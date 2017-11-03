× 1 dead in Auburn shooting; police investigating

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Auburn.

About 8:30 p.m., police received calls of a shooting in the 78600 block of 44th Avenue South, King County Sheriff Sgt. Cindi West said.

According to West, a man and a woman were at home when two other men came over. Arguing was heard, and one of the homeowners shot a visitor, West said.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, also a 27-year-old male, fled the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.