Washington man to serve 27 years in prison for child porn

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A former Washington first-grade teacher was ordered to serve 27 years in federal prison for taking pornographic photos and video of children.

The Tri-City Herald reports Stephen Castilleja, of Prosser, pleaded guilty to four counts of producing child pornography. Castilleja was sentenced Tuesday to a lifetime of court supervision after he is released from prison. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

An undercover investigation by a Kennewick Police Department detective led to a search of Castilleja’s home in May 2016.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington says electronic devices seized in the search had pornographic images of children close to Castilleja through his job teaching in Granger and his personal life.

Castilleja taught most recently at Roosevelt Elementary School during the 2016-17 school year.