× Tickets available for 5 Garth Brooks shows this weekend in Tacoma

For the first time in two decades, country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to the Seattle-Tacoma area. And tickets are still available!

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will play five shows at the Tacoma Dome from Friday, Nov. 3 – Sunday, Nov. 5.

This will be the last Garth Brooks World Tour concert on the West Coast, and the first time Brooks has performed in the Seattle-Tacoma area in 19 years.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history.

He even has a song all about Tacoma:

Might make it to Memphis

The Kansas City line

All the way to Tacoma

By then I hope you’re out of my mind

All the way to Tacoma

By then I hope you’re out of my mind

“I can tell you my retiring days are behind me … The only thing that’s going to change after December is, it’s just not going to be a constant appearance. You’re going to have to pick ‘em …,” Brooks told The Boot. “The great thing about the next year, 2018, is, we’re going to play some places for free. That’s what I like — just go for the reason of going there. And you get to play music. That’s cool.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $61.65 each plus taxes and fees (total of $74.98).