Police seek man who robbed Whidbey Island gas station on Halloween

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. -- The Island County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint on Halloween.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into a gas station in Clinton and immediately pull out a gun.

The sheriff's office said the suspect demanded that the clerk put the cash from the register in a bag.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, medium build with short dark hair and a thin mustache.

He was wearing a black stocking cap, gray sweatshirt, light colored gloves, light blue sweat pants and glasses with translucent yellow stripes on the lenses.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Island County Sheriff's Office via the ICOM dispatch center at 360-679-9567 or via Tips@co.island.wa.us.