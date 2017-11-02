Police searching for suspect after 2 killed in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot just after midnight Thursday in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Two of them died.

According to Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud, officers were called to 5th Ave. and Battery St. for the report of shots fired.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds and began CPR. Paramedics took over when they arrived. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide/assault tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News This Morning for updates.