Gunman arrested in fatal shooting of JBLM soldier outside Tacoma club

TACOMA, Wash. -- A rap music prompter faces 2nd-degree murder charges for the shooting death of a 22-year-old soldier outside a Tacoma club. Detectives are looking for a second suspect.

Detectives arrested 34-year-old Marshall Wilson late Wednesday in Kent.

The shooting in the parking lot of Latitude 84 on South Hosmer Street killed private first class Daquan Foster and injured his wife.

Police say Foster and his wife were leaving the club when Wilson confronted them. After a brief conversation, Wilson and another man allegedly fired several shots as the couple tried to run away, according to court documents.