Cops searching for gunman after man killed in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Kent.

Kent police officers were called around 8:00 a.m. to 84th Ave. S. just off of SR 167 to the report of shots fired.

Detectives say officers arrived quickly, but the suspect had already fled the scene in a 4-door gray or silver sedan.

Police released surveillance photos of the man they say is the suspect.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808.