Chances of snow, lows near freezing this weekend in Western Washington

SEATTLE — It’s going to feel like November in Western Washington this weekend.

The first stretch of winter-like weather swept through Thursday evening bringing several inches of snow to the mountains, and a light smattering of snow in Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a Wind Advisory until noon Friday for San Juan County and Western Whatcom County.

Those regions could see 20 – 35mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

The agency said the strongest winds are expected Friday night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the chance for more lowland snow increases Friday morning and then again early Sunday.

"Any hill above 500 feet can get a quick shot of snow on the grass, but the ground is too warm since we’ve been in the 60s lately," Kelley said.

The best places for lowland snow on Friday would be Port Angeles, Lilliwaup, Shelton, Deming, Ferndale, San Juans, Concrete, Lake Stevens.

Kelley said the Hood Canal area could see 2-3 inches of snow early Sunday.

Seattle and the I-5 corridor will be mostly dry Friday afternoon and Saturday.

“The snow levels remain very low through the weekend, but there is not very much moisture. So, this weekend there can be spotty snow showers or hail or ice pellets or slushy rain with the passing showers but for the most part, the Metro remains dry,” Kelley said.

Cold weather

Temperatures over the weekend will be 20-25 degrees colder than last weekend. Expect highs only around 45 and lows near freezing through the weekend.

Many people will wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Sporting events will be cold but not overly wet.

Enjoy the Full Beaver Moon Friday night.