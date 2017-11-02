Authorities issue arrest warrant for Centralia parents who admitted to mistreating kids

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Centralia Police are asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Anthony Foxworth and 42-year-old Mary Foxworth.

Both are on the run after pleading guilty to Criminal Mistreatment 1st Degree in Lewis County Superior Court. They failed to show for their sentencing hearing on Wednesday and a no bail bench warrant was issued for their arrests.

They were last seen in Grand Mound, Washington at a gas station with their green and silver 1998 Chevrolet Suburban (WA license DP25339).

They are also associated to a black 1999 Toyota 4Runner (WA license ASK0996).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Centralia Police Department detective bureau at 360-330-7614 or call 911.

By law, criminal mistreatment is defined as: A parent of a child, the person entrusted with the physical custody of a child or dependent person, a person who has assumed the responsibility to provide to a dependent person the basic necessities of life, or a person employed to provide to the child or dependent person the basic necessities of life is guilty of criminal mistreatment in the first degree if he or she with criminal negligence, as defined in RCW 9A.08.010, causes great bodily harm to a child or dependent person by withholding any of the basic necessities of life. ​