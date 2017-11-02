× Applications open for holiday assistance from the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is ramping up its efforts to make sure everyone has a special holiday season.

Applications are already open for families in King County to register for holiday assistance.

The Salvation Army will be collecting new toys throughout November and December at various local toy drives. They’ll then set up toy shops across King County where parents can select the toys they want their kids to open on Christmas.

Parents also get a food box or gift car so they can prepare a meal for the whole family.

Salvation Army workers say they hope to get the word out now so they can help as many people as possible.

"You don't want anyone to go without, especially a child.," says Lawry Smith, Director of Seattle Social Services. "So, we want to get the word out. We want to make sure every family knows that this is available to them."

To apply for holiday assistance, contact your local Salvation Army office. A list of locations can be found here.