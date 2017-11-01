Woman who bilked Oregon retiree out of $3 million gets prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has sentenced a woman who helped dupe an Oregon man out of $3 million to 21 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Thy Mihn Phan and her boyfriend led the elderly victim to believe the money was to help with legal issues and a landscaping business. Instead, they blew almost every penny while enjoying a high-rolling lifestyle in Las Vegas.

Phan pleaded guilty to conspiracy in April. At Wednesday’s sentencing, the manicurist from Walla Walla, Washington, promised to try and make up for what she has done.

Co-defendant Hiep Cong Van also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in two weeks. Prosecutors are recommending he serve nearly five years in prison.

Prosecutors declined to reveal the victim’s name or say where he lives. Court records show he sent most of the money from Newport.