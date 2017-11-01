× Some inmates, advocates on hunger strike for better food in jail

By David Baker

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) — Some inmates in Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jails and their advocates are on a three-day hunger strike in order to get better food behind bars. It started on Tuesday.

Protesters held signs outside of the Durango Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

They said their loved ones are only getting two meals a day and the food is so bad they wouldn’t feed it to their dogs.

“The dogs at the pound probably get better food than in there,” said one advocate.

Mickey Hannon, whose son is in jail, said he’s been paying for commissary for his son but the food is old.

“I’m paying for food that’s donated to this place and it’s outdated,” Hannon said.

He also said inmates get a lunch sack that has a few pieces of stale bread and old jelly.

Hannon said just because people make mistakes, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be treated like human beings.

“Let’s give them some real food so they’re not fighting in there, so they’re not arguing in there,” said Hannon. “Help each other out and do what’s right here, not continue this pattern that’s unjust.”

