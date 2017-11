ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A serious crash involving two cars and a semi blocked SR 169 Wednesday morning in Enumclaw.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the intersection was fully blocked around 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash.

Johnson said it would take an “extended” amount of time before the highway would reopen.

2 car / 1 semi critical injury collision SR 169/ SE 383rd. Rdwy fully blocked. Avoid area. Extended ETA for opening. No impairment. pic.twitter.com/u3518Qgveg — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 1, 2017

The trooper said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.