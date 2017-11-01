× Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton is hiring

BREMERTON, Wash. — Looking for a job? The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton is hiring.

The shipyard posted the announcement to their Facebook and Twitter pages Wednesday. So far hundreds of people have been sharing it.

The post doesn’t say how many the shipyard and maintenance facility will hire, but it did say they’re looking for entry-level employees as a helper-trainee, tool and parts attendant, material expediter, or ship inactivation and dismantling trainee.

To qualify, you need to be a U.S. citizen and pass a background check and physical.

The application window ends Friday (11/3) at midnight.

Visit USA JOBS at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/483342500 for a complete description, eligibility requirements and instructions on applying.